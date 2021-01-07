Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

153,000 KM

Details

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

REAR CAMERA, SNOW TIRES, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

2012 Toyota Corolla

REAR CAMERA, SNOW TIRES, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536740
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8CC884627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 TOYOTA COROLLA, REAR CAMERA, SNOW TIRES, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

COMES WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:

REAR CAMERA

BLUETOOTH

SUNROOF

SNOW TIRES

KEYLESS ENTRY

ALLOY WHEELS

POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Connection

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

