2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

+ taxes & licensing
905-274-4445
857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2
905-274-4445
+ taxes & licensing
Brand new tires and brakes
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2