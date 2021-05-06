Menu
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

135,201 KM

Details Description Features

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-274-4445

2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD

2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD

Location

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

905-274-4445

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

135,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7055987
  • Stock #: C1576
  • VIN: JTEBU4BFXCK132984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C1576
  • Mileage 135,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand new tires and brakes 


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

905-274-4445

