Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Highlander

103,708 KM

Details Features

$19,933

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Highlander

4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Highlander

4WD

Location

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 1699980060
  2. 1699980451
  3. 1699980340
  4. 1699980451
  5. 1699980340
  6. 1699980450
  7. 1699980340
  8. 1699980450
  9. 1699980340
  10. 1699980450
  11. 1699980450
  12. 1699980450
  13. 1699980451
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,933

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,708KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDBK3EH2CS167593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 17643D
  • Mileage 103,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Used 2012 Toyota Highlander 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Toyota Highlander 4WD 103,708 KM $19,933 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 74,922 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 252,525 KM $9,933 + tax & lic

Email Danny and Sons Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,933

+ taxes & licensing

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Highlander