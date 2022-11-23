$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2012 Toyota Matrix
2012 Toyota Matrix
Auto, A/C, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Sold As-is.
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
206,165KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9365050
- Stock #: 11818A
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE3CC853155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11818A
- Mileage 206,165 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The 2012 Toyota Matrix puts a twist on the compact car formula, combining a wagon-like design with a tall seating position, and a peppy yet fuel-efficient engine. Slotting between a compact hatchback and a small crossover SUV, the 2012 Matrix hatchback offers a big dose of sporty styling and outstanding ride and handling. A mash-up of utility and sportiness, the 2012 Toyota Matrix is an affordable hatchback that is able to handle both cargo and curves with relative ease. This sporty hatchback features a sharply-angled nose, a swept-back beltline and black-out treatment around the rear D-pillar's wraparound glass providing the driver with excellent outward vision. This wagon has 206,165 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Matrix's trim level is BASE. Our Matrix base offers the driver a lot of features like 16-inch steel wheels, reflector style halogen headlamps, folding power heated mirrors, cloth seat trim, front reclining bucket seats, 60/40 rear split bench seat, engine immobilizer, AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3/WMA capability, 12V power outlet, and 4 speakers. This car is truly awesome! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Controls.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
Front console box w/lid
Map lamps
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
Cargo area tie down rings
12V accessory pwr outlet
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer
Warnings -inc: low fuel, low oil level, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
5-speed manual transmission w/OD
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
Sound insulating engine cover
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
air
cruise
tilt
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CARGO LAMP
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Cloth Seats
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Height adjustable front seat belts
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Smart stop technology (SST)
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5