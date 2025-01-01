Menu
<p><strong>One-Owner 2012 Toyota Prius C Hybrid for Sale</strong><br />Available at <strong>M&L Autos</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> 1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> 905-439-7689</p><ul><li><strong>Model:</strong> 2012 Toyota Prius C Hybrid</li><li><strong>Ownership:</strong> Single owner</li><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 1.5L Hybrid Synergy Drive for outstanding fuel efficiency</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-wheel drive (FWD)</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 120,500 KMS</li><li><strong>Condition:</strong> Excellent, regularly serviced, no accidents</li></ul><h3><strong>Features and Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Efficiency:</strong> Incredible fuel economy—ideal for city commuting and long drives, with an average of up to 53 MPG (4.4L/100 km)</li><li><strong>Technology:</strong><ul><li>Touchscreen infotainment system</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and audio streaming</li><li>USB/AUX input for added convenience</li></ul></li><li><strong>Comfort & Convenience:</strong><ul><li>Automatic climate control for year-round comfort</li><li>Spacious interior with premium fabric seats</li><li>Keyless entry and push-button start</li></ul></li><li><strong>Safety:</strong><ul><li>Backup camera for added parking ease</li><li>Stability control and ABS brakes</li><li>Multiple airbags ensuring peace of mind</li></ul></li><li><strong>Exterior:</strong><ul><li>Sleek, compact design with aerodynamic styling</li><li>Alloy wheels for a polished look</li></ul></li></ul><h3><strong>Pricing and Financing Options:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Price:</strong> $12,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing</li><li><strong>Financing:</strong> Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Let us help you drive away in this eco-friendly vehicle today!</li></ul><p>This one-owner 2012 Toyota Prius C Hybrid is the perfect car for anyone looking to save on fuel costs while reducing their environmental impact. It’s reliable, efficient, and ready for its next owner.</p><p>Contact us today at <strong>905-439-7689</strong> to learn more or visit us at <strong>M&L Autos</strong> in Mississauga to take it for a test drive. Financing applications can also be started online or in-store.</p>

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKDTB34C1500442

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TP1242
  • Mileage 120,500 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2012 Toyota Prius c