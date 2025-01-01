$12,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Prius c
5dr HB Technology
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # TP1242
- Mileage 120,500 KM
Vehicle Description
One-Owner 2012 Toyota Prius C Hybrid for Sale
Available at M&L Autos
- Model: 2012 Toyota Prius C Hybrid
- Ownership: Single owner
- Engine: 1.5L Hybrid Synergy Drive for outstanding fuel efficiency
- Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD)
- Mileage: 120,500 KMS
- Condition: Excellent, regularly serviced, no accidents
- Efficiency: Incredible fuel economy—ideal for city commuting and long drives, with an average of up to 53 MPG (4.4L/100 km)
- Technology:
- Touchscreen infotainment system
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and audio streaming
- USB/AUX input for added convenience
- Comfort & Convenience:
- Automatic climate control for year-round comfort
- Spacious interior with premium fabric seats
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Safety:
- Backup camera for added parking ease
- Stability control and ABS brakes
- Multiple airbags ensuring peace of mind
- Exterior:
- Sleek, compact design with aerodynamic styling
- Alloy wheels for a polished look
- Financing: Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Let us help you drive away in this eco-friendly vehicle today!
This one-owner 2012 Toyota Prius C Hybrid is the perfect car for anyone looking to save on fuel costs while reducing their environmental impact. It’s reliable, efficient, and ready for its next owner.
