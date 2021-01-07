Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota RAV4

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

NO ACCIDENT,LOW KMS,SNOW TIRES,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4

NO ACCIDENT,LOW KMS,SNOW TIRES,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6597175
  • VIN: 2T3ZF4DV4CW112187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 TOYOTA RAV4, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS, SNOW TIRES, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED

This Accident free, Clean Carfax, 2012 Toyota RAV4 has super Low Kms, ONLY 91,000 KMS and is just like New inside and outside. Dealer Maintained with complete Service History.

REMOTE START,SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, , AUX, ALLOY WHEELS- POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS,USB

CERTIFIED JUST $490 EXTRA

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2012 Toyota RAV4 NO ...
 91,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 129,110 KM
$7,650 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SUPE...
 81,000 KM
$6,650 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory