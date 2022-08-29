Menu
2012 Toyota RAV4

189,825 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Location

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,825KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9103171
  • Stock #: 2201
  • VIN: 2T3BK4DV5CW074191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,825 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

 

All vehicles are sold safety inspected with car proof report and a 'thank you'.

 

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

