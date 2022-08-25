Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

5DR V6 CE 7-PASS FWD

Location

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

162,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8990983
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC0CS251870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 TOYOTA SIENNA CE 7-PASSENGER, ONLY 162K!!! AUTOMATIC, CRUISE-CONTROL, 4 DOOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS,  RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 647-720-6145

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON


**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

