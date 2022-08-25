$18,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-3554
2012 Toyota Sienna
5DR V6 CE 7-PASS FWD
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8990983
- VIN: 5TDZK3DC0CS251870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 TOYOTA SIENNA CE 7-PASSENGER, ONLY 162K!!! AUTOMATIC, CRUISE-CONTROL, 4 DOOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-720-6145
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.