2012 Toyota Tacoma

157,175 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-272-3444

2012 Toyota Tacoma

2012 Toyota Tacoma

Power options One owner Low kilometer

2012 Toyota Tacoma

Power options One owner Low kilometer

Location

Ontario Auto Group

86 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W4

905-272-3444

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

157,175KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6165327
  Stock #: C1507
  VIN: 5TFTX4CN2CX011326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C1507
  • Mileage 157,175 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner extra clean Ontario vehicle 


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

86 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W4

