2012 Toyota Venza

196,581 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

LE 4 Cylinder/Bluetooth/19" Alloys

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

196,581KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8292453
  • Stock #: 6466
  • VIN: 4T3ZA3BB2CU060382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 196,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic, Premium Alloy Rims, Bluetooth , Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, All Power Options and More. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2011 2013 2015 2014 Toyota Rav-4 Honda Cr-V Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX Acura RDX Mercedes ML350 Mercedes GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE LEXUS RX350 AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

