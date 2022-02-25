Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

S Automatic/Navigation,Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

S Automatic/Navigation,Bluetooth

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

  1. 8415255
  2. 8415255
  3. 8415255
  4. 8415255
  5. 8415255
  6. 8415255
  7. 8415255
  8. 8415255
  9. 8415255
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8415255
  • Stock #: 6493
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ0CM415971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6493
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319*  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU Automatic, Navigation system, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available.  OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC.  All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment),  Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2011 2014 2015 2012 EX Civic Sport Subaru Impreza toyota corolla camry chevrolet cruze mazda3 hyundai elantra kia forte. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 177,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 119,555 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 226,002 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory