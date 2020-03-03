2012 Volkswagen Passat

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Power Brakes

Side Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control

Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Remote Trunk Release Seating Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof

Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Premium Audio

Navigation System

Entertainment System

Center Arm Rest

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Automatic Headlight

Electronic Stability Control

Rear Windows Wiper

Dual impact Airbags

Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.