2012 Volkswagen Touareg

229,680 KM

Details Description

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2012 Volkswagen Touareg

2012 Volkswagen Touareg

3.6L Highline (A8)

2012 Volkswagen Touareg

3.6L Highline (A8)

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

229,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7264754
  • Stock #: 211159C (AS-IS)
  • VIN: WVGEF9BP2CD008905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,680 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE SAVE SAVE!!! How long have you been looking to score a deal like this? We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to put in a little effort and SAVE BIG$$$!!! Previously we would send these cars to the auction but since they are shut down you have this unique opportunity to grab these cars along with the wholesalers, exporters, and other dealers! WE SELL TO EVERYONE! *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST) "This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

