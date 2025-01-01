Menu
🚗 FOR SALE: 2013 Acura RDX AWD

All-Wheel Drive | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Certified!

Looking for a luxury SUV that combines performance, comfort, and reliability? This 2013 Acura RDX AWD is a premium crossover that delivers power, style, and value — all at an affordable price.

🔹 Vehicle Highlights:

  • Year/Make/Model: 2013 Acura RDX AWD

  • Mileage: 223,500 km

  • Engine: 3.5L V6 – Smooth and powerful

  • Transmission: Automatic

  • Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive – Great for all seasons

  • Condition: Excellent – Drives strong & well maintained

  • Certification: Will be sold Safety Certified

⭐ Premium Features:

  • ✔️ AWD – Confident handling in all weather

  • ✔️ Leather Interior – Luxury & durability

  • ✔️ Power Sunroof – Open-air comfort

  • ✔️ Heated Front Seats – Warm up fast in winter

  • ✔️ Backup Camera – Park with ease

  • ✔️ Bluetooth & Hands-Free Calling

  • ✔️ Power Liftgate, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control

  • ✔️ Alloy Wheels – Stylish and sleek

💰 Price: $10,999 + HST & Licensing

🕒 Financing Available – Quick approvals with low interest rates
🛡️ Extended Warranty Options – Up to 4 years coverage available for engine & transmission

🏆 Why Buy from Mississauga Auto Group?

We're a trusted, OMVIC-certified dealership with 10+ years of experience in providing quality vehicles and transparent service. Buy with confidence!

📍 Visit Us Today:

Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Units 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON – L5J 4N1

📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

🚘 Don't miss this fully-loaded 2013 Acura RDX AWD! Luxury, performance, and value — book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

