2013 Acura RDX
Base
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,500 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Drive | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Certified!
Looking for a luxury SUV that combines performance, comfort, and reliability? This 2013 Acura RDX AWD is a premium crossover that delivers power, style, and value — all at an affordable price.🔹 Vehicle Highlights:
Year/Make/Model: 2013 Acura RDX AWD
Mileage: 223,500 km
Engine: 3.5L V6 – Smooth and powerful
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive – Great for all seasons
Condition: Excellent – Drives strong & well maintained
Certification: Will be sold Safety Certified
✔️ AWD – Confident handling in all weather
✔️ Leather Interior – Luxury & durability
✔️ Power Sunroof – Open-air comfort
✔️ Heated Front Seats – Warm up fast in winter
✔️ Backup Camera – Park with ease
✔️ Bluetooth & Hands-Free Calling
✔️ Power Liftgate, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control
✔️ Alloy Wheels – Stylish and sleek
🕒 Financing Available – Quick approvals with low interest rates
🛡️ Extended Warranty Options – Up to 4 years coverage available for engine & transmission
We’re a trusted, OMVIC-certified dealership with 10+ years of experience in providing quality vehicles and transparent service. Buy with confidence!📍 Visit Us Today:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Units 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON – L5J 4N1
📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
🚘 Don’t miss this fully-loaded 2013 Acura RDX AWD! Luxury, performance, and value — book your test drive today!
