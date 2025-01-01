Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>KOMFORTMOTOR.COM</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>John Taraboulsi</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Mississauga, ON</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*177,000KM*</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>$7,999+HST/LICENSING</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>2013 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*DEALER MAINTAINED*</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>✅️New Brakes</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>✅️New Tires</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>✅️New Air Filters</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>✅️New Oil Lube & Filter</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>✅️6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst ONLY IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Optional Add-Ons:</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>•Rustproof Available for $199+hst</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>•Full Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>•6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hst</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>•Anti-theft Etching for $199+hst </span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”</span></p>

2013 Audi A4

177,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A4

12312650

2013 Audi A4

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUBFCFL8DN008086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2013 Audi A4