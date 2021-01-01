2013 Audi A5

+ taxes & licensing
905-828-1600
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
S-LINE PACKAGE, AWD, 2.0T, AUTO W/PADDLE SHIFT, BLUETOOTH, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, 19"" ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4