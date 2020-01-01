Menu
2013 Audi Q5

2.0L Hybrid

2013 Audi Q5

2.0L Hybrid

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-977-0007

Sale Price

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,102KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4503825
  • Stock #: 1145
  • VIN: WA1C8CFP2DA038870
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very rare Hybrid for sale. Loaded loaded & loaded. Only 74,000 ish kms. It is all ready safety & ready to go. Do not miss out on this deal. You can check out this suv and more at www.alineusedcars.ca Here is your change to buy your next vehicle from a car dealer that has been in business and at the same location for over 30 years. You are buying your next vehicle from a dealer that has been in business and at the same location for over 30 years. We are firm at this price.

All vehicles are sold with a completed safety inspection, cleaned, a car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Includes 3 free oil changes & a 30 day free spection.

Need help with financing, we can help. Have a trade in, great, we want it. We are also able to offer you extended warranties to fit your budget

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734
or contact Peter, Jim or Amanda on our personal cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866
Jim: 905-977-0007
Amanda 647-858-6288

Same location for over 30 years
3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga
WWW.alineusedcars.ca
905-273-3734
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor

