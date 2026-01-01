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<p>Alpine white on black leather Seats, Prestige Quattro AWD, blind spot Indicators, keyless go, 7 Passenger, Navigation system, Rearview camera, power Tailgate, power Panoramic Moon Roof, this vehicle was involved in a minor accident and repaired to the specs, price includes Ontario OnDrive safety certificate, administration fee a d Omvic fee, for more detailed information please call  905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca.</p>

2013 Audi Q7

126,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Audi Q7

3.0L Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13996935

2013 Audi Q7

3.0L Premium

Location

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

  1. 1777324996460
  2. 1777324996957
  3. 1777324997382
  4. 1777324997849
  5. 1777324998311
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,500KM
Good Condition
VIN WA1VGCFE9DD015885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Alpine white on black leather Seats, Prestige Quattro AWD, blind spot Indicators, keyless go, 7 Passenger, Navigation system, Rearview camera, power Tailgate, power Panoramic Moon Roof, this vehicle was involved in a minor accident and repaired to the specs, price includes Ontario OnDrive safety certificate, administration fee a d Omvic fee, for more detailed information please call  905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mississauga Auto Centre

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Centre

905-823-5535

2013 Audi Q7