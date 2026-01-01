$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Audi Q7
3.0L Premium
2013 Audi Q7
3.0L Premium
Location
Mississauga Auto Centre
1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 126,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Alpine white on black leather Seats, Prestige Quattro AWD, blind spot Indicators, keyless go, 7 Passenger, Navigation system, Rearview camera, power Tailgate, power Panoramic Moon Roof, this vehicle was involved in a minor accident and repaired to the specs, price includes Ontario OnDrive safety certificate, administration fee a d Omvic fee, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535 or email us at sales@mac.ca.
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