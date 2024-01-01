$129,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Bentley Continental
GTC Le Mans Edition AWD / 1 of 48 / Convertible / W12
2013 Bentley Continental
GTC Le Mans Edition AWD / 1 of 48 / Convertible / W12
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$129,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,302KM
VIN SCBGU3ZAXDC086413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # TRD33
- Mileage 38,302 KM
Vehicle Description
6.0L W12 Twin Turbo - AWD / Limited Edition Le Mans (Glen Kidston Edition of 48 made) / Convertible / Neckwarmer / Seat Ventilation and Massage / Duo Toned Hide Trimmed Steering / Deep Pile Carpet Overmats / Backup Camera / CD Changer / Convenience Specifications / Le Mans Specifications / Front Radar / and Much More *CARFAX/CARPROOF VERIFIED Available
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Premium Interior Trim Level
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
