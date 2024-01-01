Menu
2013 Bentley Continental

38,302 KM

$129,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Bentley Continental

GTC Le Mans Edition AWD / 1 of 48 / Convertible / W12

2013 Bentley Continental

GTC Le Mans Edition AWD / 1 of 48 / Convertible / W12

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$129,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,302KM
VIN SCBGU3ZAXDC086413

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # TRD33
  • Mileage 38,302 KM

6.0L W12 Twin Turbo - AWD / Limited Edition Le Mans (Glen Kidston Edition of 48 made) / Convertible / Neckwarmer / Seat Ventilation and Massage / Duo Toned Hide Trimmed Steering / Deep Pile Carpet Overmats / Backup Camera / CD Changer / Convenience Specifications / Le Mans Specifications / Front Radar / and Much More *CARFAX/CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC . price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR THREE THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS($3995). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2012 2014 2015 2011 Continental GT Ferrari Roma, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Mercedes-Benz AMG-G 63, Aston Martin Vantage, Aston Martin DB 11, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Lamborghini Huracan EVO, Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX. Alfa Romeo The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Premium Interior Trim Level

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
$129,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2013 Bentley Continental