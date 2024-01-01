$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA3B3C56DF535415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors
*194,000KM*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
$5,999+HST/LICENSING
2013 BMW 328 xDrive AWD 4DR SDN
✅️New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️New Front & Rear Tires
✅️New Cabin Filter
✅️New Engine Air Filter
✅️6 Month Extended Warranty
Included with optional certification for +$999+hst
Optional Add-Ons:
•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $999+hst
•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst
As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:"When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”
(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors
*194,000KM*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
$5,999+HST/LICENSING
2013 BMW 328 xDrive AWD 4DR SDN
✅️New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️New Front & Rear Tires
✅️New Cabin Filter
✅️New Engine Air Filter
✅️6 Month Extended Warranty
Included with optional certification for +$999+hst
Optional Add-Ons:
•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $999+hst
•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst
As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:"When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Komfort Motors
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 357,000 MI $3,499 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 254,000 KM $4,899 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Ridgeline DX 264,000 KM $4,899 + tax & lic
Email Komfort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2013 BMW 3 Series