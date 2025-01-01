$4,800+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i No Accident Harman Kardon Navigation Sunroof
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i No Accident Harman Kardon Navigation Sunroof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
209,107KM
VIN WBA3B3C53DJ976450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14587A
- Mileage 209,107 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 BMW 3 Series has become a tech filled marvel with a spacious interior and ultimate comfort while also retaining its sporting heritage. This 2013 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This 2013 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 209,107 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 328i. Get in, take a seat and feel the premium materials used throughout the 3 Series 328i. It boasts features such as a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, heated seats, memory settings, Bluetooth, the iDrive electronics interface, premium sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB audio interface, a rear camera, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, parking sensors, and automatic dual-zone climate control. Other features include sporty aluminum alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and a multifunction steering wheel.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Halogen free-form fog lights
Adaptive LED brakelights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
LED taillights & rear turn signals
Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
rear window defogger
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Front centre armrest w/storage
Keyless Start
Multi-purpose centre console storage
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
Velour floor mats
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Fully-finished trunk
Locking illuminated glove box
Condition based service interval display
Folding rear centre armrest
Adjustable rear headrests -inc: foldable centre headrest
Cupholders in front of gear lever -inc: lid option
Front & rear door storage
Oil service interval
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
4-function on-board computer w/check control system -inc: iDrive, 6.5" display, (8) programmable memory keys
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear air vents w/temp & air flow controls
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Diversity antenna
HD Radio
Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Brake energy regeneration
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
2.0L DOHC DI 16-valve TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
Air curtain
Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button
Driving experience control -inc: eco pro, comfort mode, sport mode
Lightweight aluminum & steel body
Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start
Safety
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
hill descent control (HDC)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Dual front knee airbags
Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor
Acoustic seat-belt warning
Luggage compartment emergency unlocking
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Smoker's pkg
Front & rear reading lights -inc: soft light
Chrome trim highlight
AM / FM / CD Player
Left & right exhaust w/chrome finisher
2013 BMW 3 Series