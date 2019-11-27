Menu
2013 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

2013 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

Location

Speedway Motors

2743 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-328-0970

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4383369
  • VIN: WBAXH5C55DD111831
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Runs and Drives Extremely well. Safety Certification, Synthetic Oil Change and Full interior and Exterior Shampoo Included in the Price.

Call 647 328 0970 / 647 285 4300 Now. or Come visit us at 2743 Derry Rd East Mississauga, Ontario, L4T 1A3

Please see pictures for details.

** Financing **
We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability.

** Safety & E-Test **
All cars go through a comprehensive safety inspection. We don?t take any shortcuts. If a part doesn?t pass inspection then it will be replaced with no hesitation.

** Dealership Message **
Speedway Motors is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision. Our Moto is ?People buy People? and hence our emphasis is on gaining that trust before selling our cars.

** Trade-Ins **
We take all makes and models as trade in
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Speedway Motors

Speedway Motors

2743 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

