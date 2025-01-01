$42,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 BMW M3
2dr Conv
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 106,850 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2013 BMW M3 Convertible (6MT / DCT) 🔥
A true performance icon – this 2013 BMW M3 2-Door Convertible with only 106,850 kms delivers legendary M power, open-top driving, and timeless style.
✅ 4.0L V8 (S65) – high-revving, naturally aspirated performance
✅ 414 HP – classic M3 driving experience
✅ Rear-Wheel Drive – pure driver engagement
✅ Power Hardtop Convertible – coupe when you want it, open air when you don’t
✅ Premium Leather Interior with Heated Sport Seats
✅ Navigation System & Backup Sensors
✅ Harman Kardon Premium Audio
✅ Adaptive M Suspension & M Drive Settings
✅ Paddle Shifters / Sport Modes
✅ Iconic M Styling, Quad Exhaust & Alloy Wheels
✅ Clean, well-maintained & drives exceptionally
The E93 M3 is one of the most desirable modern M cars – offering raw V8 performance, everyday usability, and collectible appeal.
💰 A rare opportunity – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your private viewing or test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
M&L Autos
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
905-439-7689