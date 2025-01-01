Menu
<p data-start=107 data-end=178><strong data-start=107 data-end=176>🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2013 BMW M3 Convertible (6MT / DCT) 🔥</strong></p><p data-start=180 data-end=339>A true performance icon – this <strong data-start=211 data-end=245>2013 BMW M3 2-Door Convertible</strong> with only <strong data-start=256 data-end=271>106,850 kms</strong> delivers legendary M power, open-top driving, and timeless style.</p><p data-start=341 data-end=878>✅ 4.0L V8 (S65) – high-revving, naturally aspirated performance<br data-start=404 data-end=407>✅ 414 HP – classic M3 driving experience<br data-start=447 data-end=450>✅ Rear-Wheel Drive – pure driver engagement<br data-start=493 data-end=496>✅ Power Hardtop Convertible – coupe when you want it, open air when you don’t<br data-start=573 data-end=576>✅ Premium Leather Interior with Heated Sport Seats<br data-start=626 data-end=629>✅ Navigation System & Backup Sensors<br data-start=665 data-end=668>✅ Harman Kardon Premium Audio<br data-start=697 data-end=700>✅ Adaptive M Suspension & M Drive Settings<br data-start=742 data-end=745>✅ Paddle Shifters / Sport Modes<br data-start=776 data-end=779>✅ Iconic M Styling, Quad Exhaust & Alloy Wheels<br data-start=826 data-end=829>✅ Clean, well-maintained & drives exceptionally</p><p data-start=880 data-end=1018>The <strong data-start=884 data-end=894>E93 M3</strong> is one of the most desirable modern M cars – offering <strong data-start=949 data-end=1015>raw V8 performance, everyday usability, and collectible appeal</strong>.</p><p data-start=1020 data-end=1121>💰 <strong data-start=1023 data-end=1119>A rare opportunity – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your private viewing or test drive!</strong></p><p data-start=1123 data-end=1185>📍 <strong data-start=1126 data-end=1139>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1123 data-end=1185><strong data-start=1126 data-end=1139>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2013 BMW M3

106,850 KM

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 BMW M3

2dr Conv

13326707

2013 BMW M3

2dr Conv

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBSDX9C5XDE785380

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,850 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
2013 BMW M3