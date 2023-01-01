$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2013 BMW X3
Panoramic Roof Park Assist Heated Seats
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
171,320KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10237277
- Stock #: 12634A
- VIN: 5UXWX9C56D0A26496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,320 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This 2013 BMW X3 delivers it all; agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Every element works together to make it the perfect travel companion for any situation. For a crossover SUV this X3 performs much like a sport sedan and offers one of the best designed interiors with an impressive fit and finish.This SUV has 176,985 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Alarm System
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Dynamic cruise control
BMW TeleServices
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Satin silver matte trim
Locking illuminated glovebox
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Rear roof spoiler
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Black side window frame trim
Power Options
HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Safety
Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Rollover Sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
All-position 3-point safety belts
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Safety belt force limiters
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Brake energy regeneration system to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr
Automatic start/stop function
Media / Nav / Comm
Pre-wiring for Satellite radio
BMW Radio Professional
Additional Features
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel
18" x 8" alloy wheels (style 308) -inc: P245/50R18 all-season run-flat tires
Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars
Front/rear velour floor mats
Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console
Acoustic safety belt warning
iDrive system -inc: high-resolution display screen
High-gloss black embellishers
3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory, active headrests
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), trailer stability control, dynamic traction control (DTC)
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes, (4) fixing elements
2.0L DOHC 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: high precision direct injection, double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission
Chrome-finish twin exhaust tips
Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering
Trailer tow hitch preparation
xDrive all wheel drive system -inc: variable torque split
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
