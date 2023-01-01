Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW X3

188,303 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

  1. 9478827
  2. 9478827
  3. 9478827
  4. 9478827
  5. 9478827
  6. 9478827
  7. 9478827
  8. 9478827
  9. 9478827
  10. 9478827
  11. 9478827
  12. 9478827
  13. 9478827
  14. 9478827
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

188,303KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9478827
  • Stock #: 2236
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C55D0D08130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2236
  • Mileage 188,303 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $150.00 VALUE


All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.


Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can also see every car for sale at www.alineusedcars.ca. You can reach us on our main line at 905-273-3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.


Amanda:  647-858-6288


Peter:  416-705-5866


3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga


www.alineusedcars.ca


905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Entertainment System
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A-Line Automotive

2010 Ford F-150 2WD ...
 166,955 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2003 Mercedes-Benz S...
 248,549 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2001 Mercedes-Benz S...
 244,363 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-3734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory