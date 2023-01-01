$14,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2013 Buick Verano
Leather Package NAV | BACKUP CAM | BOSE AUDIO | LEATEHR
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$14,990
- Listing ID: 10435722
- Stock #: APR120672A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash your refined driving experience with the 2013 Buick Verano - Where Prestige Meets Performance.
Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including navigation, backup camera, BOSE sound system, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, push-button start, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, push-button start and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2013 Buick Veranowill bring!
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
