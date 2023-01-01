Menu
2013 Buick Verano

117,175 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2013 Buick Verano

2013 Buick Verano

Leather Package NAV | BACKUP CAM | BOSE AUDIO | LEATEHR

2013 Buick Verano

Leather Package NAV | BACKUP CAM | BOSE AUDIO | LEATEHR

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

117,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435722
  • Stock #: APR120672A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash your refined driving experience with the 2013 Buick Verano - Where Prestige Meets Performance.



Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including navigation, backup camera, BOSE sound system, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, push-button start, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, push-button start and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2013 Buick Veranowill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

