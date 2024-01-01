Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Cadillac SRX

183,546 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Cadillac SRX

AWD 4DR LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac SRX

AWD 4DR LUXURY

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 11237201
  2. 11237201
  3. 11237201
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
183,546KM
Used
VIN 3GYFNGE37DS643476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Ice Tri-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,546 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLT 116,358 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander 7 Passenger | Heated Seats | AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander 7 Passenger | Heated Seats | AWD 53,074 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Ranger Sport | AS IS | RWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2008 Ford Ranger Sport | AS IS | RWD 90,675 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac SRX