2013 Chevrolet Cruze

$4,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 4 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9897590

9897590 Stock #: 11971A

11971A VIN: 1G1PJ5SBXD7209954

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 186,458 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Engine Start Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer Defogger, rear window Seat storage back pocket, front passenger Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles Heater ducts, rear passenger Storage, upper dash Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror Seating, 6-way manual front passenger Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable Lighting, dome with theatre dimming Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning Mirror, rearview, manual day/night Seating, manual reclining seatbacks Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding Seating, 6-way manual driver Lighting, front reading lights Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts) Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed, digital speedometer Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection Steering, power, electric Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum Chassis sport, lowered Alternator, 130 amps Chassis rear, compound crank Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire repair kit -inc: tire sealant & inflator kit Door handles, body colour Glass, solar ray, tinted Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent Mouldings, chrome, upper body side Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding Wheels, 17" x 7" aluminum Tires, P215/55R17 all season blackwall Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Antenna, short, roof mounted Seating Cloth Seats Safety Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions Child security electronic rear door locks Trunk entrapment release, internal Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Acoustics package AM / FM / CD Player No spare desired 3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MF3 Transmission)

