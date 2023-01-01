Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,920

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,920

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 10276131
  2. 10276131
  3. 10276131
  4. 10276131
  5. 10276131
  6. 10276131
  7. 10276131
  8. 10276131
  9. 10276131
  10. 10276131
  11. 10276131
  12. 10276131
  13. 10276131
  14. 10276131
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,920

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
212,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276131
  • Stock #: 2GNFLEEK8D6407349
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK8D6407349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2GNFLEEK8D6407349
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

s

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 236,000 KM
$6,920 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey F...
 229,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 209,000 KM
$9,920 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory