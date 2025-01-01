Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 Chevrolet Impala

229,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LS 4dr Sedan Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
12567560

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LS 4dr Sedan Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12567560
  2. 12567560
  3. 12567560
  4. 12567560
  5. 12567560
  6. 12567560
  7. 12567560
  8. 12567560
  9. 12567560
  10. 12567560
  11. 12567560
  12. 12567560
  13. 12567560
  14. 12567560
  15. 12567560
  16. 12567560
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,000KM
VIN 2G1WA5E39D1102505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2G1WA5E39D1102505
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan 4dr Sedan V6 *Ltd Avail* for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan 4dr Sedan V6 *Ltd Avail* 217,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT 190,000 KM $4,820 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Soul Base 4dr Hatchback Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Kia Soul Base 4dr Hatchback Automatic 156,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Chevrolet Impala