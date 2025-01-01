$19,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LT Thunder Edition 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Metallic Dark Olive
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14285-TL
- Mileage 104,795 KM
Vehicle Description
104795 Kms, Exceptionally Clean And Will Featured Low Kms Silverado, Crew Cab LT Thunder Edition Short Box Including Individual front Power Seats & Middle Console, Trailing Hitch, Bi-Led Lighting, Bed Liner & Tonneau Cover, Sporty 6" Chrome Running Boards, 18" Chrome Wheels Surrounded By Set Of Bridgestone Rubber, Rear Ventilation Window, Wheel Flyers, Keyless Remote, Tinted Windows, Front Seat Covers, Etc, 5.3 Litre V8 & 4WD, Rare Colour Compo (Crystal Metallic Dark Olive Exterior Over Black Interior), Runs & Drive Smooth & Strong.
Personal use Truck According To Carfax History Report (Verified), Seems Like It Has Been Carefully Kept & Undercoated Through The Years, Great Appearance Truck, Maybe This Is The Cleanest 2013 Silverado I Have Seen Lately, Frame & Underrriage Pictures Attached.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale and avilable inside the showroom for showing.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
