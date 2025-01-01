2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=background-color: #ffffff;>104795 Kms, Exceptionally Clean And Will Featured Low Kms Silverado, Crew Cab LT Thunder Edition Short Box Including Individual front Power Seats & Middle Console, Trailing Hitch, Bi-Led Lighting, Bed Liner & Tonneau Cover, Sporty 6 Chrome Running Boards, 18 Chrome Wheels Surrounded By Set Of Bridgestone Rubber, Rear Ventilation Window, Wheel Flyers, Keyless Remote, Tinted Windows, Front Seat Covers, Etc, 5.3 Litre V8 & 4WD, Rare Colour Compo (Crystal Metallic Dark Olive Exterior Over Black Interior), Runs & Drive Smooth & Strong.</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Personal use Truck According To Carfax History Report (Verified), Seems Like It Has Been Carefully Kept & Undercoated Through The Years, Great Appearance Truck, Maybe This  Is The Cleanest 2013 Silverado I Have Seen Lately, Frame & Underrriage Pictures Attached.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale and avilable inside the showroom for showing.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE </strong></p>

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

104,795 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT Thunder Edition 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12130938

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT Thunder Edition 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1737950230
  2. 1737950230
  3. 1737950230
  4. 1737950230
  5. 1737950230
  6. 1737950230
  7. 1737950231
  8. 1737950231
  9. 1737950231
  10. 1737950231
  11. 1737950231
  12. 1737950231
  13. 1737950231
  14. 1737950231
  15. 1737950231
  16. 1737950231
  17. 1737950231
  18. 1737950231
  19. 1737950231
  20. 1737950231
  21. 1737950232
  22. 1737950232
  23. 1737950232
  24. 1737950232
  25. 1737950232
  26. 1737950232
  27. 1737950232
  28. 1737950232
  29. 1737950232
  30. 1737950232
  31. 1737950232
  32. 1737950232
  33. 1737950232
  34. 1737950233
  35. 1737950233
  36. 1737950233
  37. 1737950233
  38. 1737950233
  39. 1737950233
  40. 1737950233
  41. 1737950233
  42. 1737950233
  43. 1737950233
  44. 1737950234
  45. 1737950234
  46. 1737950234
  47. 1737950234
  48. 1737950234
  49. 1737950234
  50. 1737950234
  51. 1737950234
  52. 1737950234
  53. 1737950234
  54. 1737950234
  55. 1737950234
  56. 1737950234
  57. 1737950234
  58. 1737950235
  59. 1737950235
  60. 1737950235
  61. 1737950235
  62. 1737950235
  63. 1737950235
  64. 1737950235
  65. 1737950235
  66. 1737950235
  67. 1737950235
  68. 1737950235
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,795KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPKSE75DG207396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Metallic Dark Olive
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14285-TL
  • Mileage 104,795 KM

Vehicle Description

104795 Kms, Exceptionally Clean And Will Featured Low Kms Silverado, Crew Cab LT Thunder Edition Short Box Including Individual front Power Seats & Middle Console, Trailing Hitch, Bi-Led Lighting, Bed Liner & Tonneau Cover, Sporty 6" Chrome Running Boards, 18" Chrome Wheels Surrounded By Set Of Bridgestone Rubber, Rear Ventilation Window, Wheel Flyers, Keyless Remote, Tinted Windows, Front Seat Covers, Etc, 5.3 Litre V8 & 4WD, Rare Colour Compo (Crystal Metallic Dark Olive Exterior Over Black Interior), Runs & Drive Smooth & Strong.

Personal use Truck According To Carfax History Report (Verified), Seems Like It Has Been Carefully Kept & Undercoated Through The Years, Great Appearance Truck, Maybe This  Is The Cleanest 2013 Silverado I Have Seen Lately, Frame & Underrriage Pictures Attached.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale and avilable inside the showroom for showing.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE Kodiak Z71 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE Kodiak Z71 4WD 161,431 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Limited Edition for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Limited Edition 148,315 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab SLE All Terrain Triple Black for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab SLE All Terrain Triple Black 179,907 KM $23,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500