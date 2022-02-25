$21,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8449737
- Stock #: 13463M
- VIN: 3GCPKREA5DG348599
- Exterior Colour Teal Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 147,139 KM
PICTURES WILL BE UP BY APR 12 NIGHT
Proud Ontario Ownership Since Aug 2013, No Damage Or Accidents Reported According To Car Fax History Report ( Verified ), Local New Car Store Trade.
Crew Cab 4WD V8 - 4,8 Litre Engine Low Kms Sweet Well Optioned Truck Including Value And Price.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.
Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.
We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
