2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

147,139 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

LS Cheyenne Edition

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,139KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8449737
  • Stock #: 13463M
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA5DG348599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 147,139 KM

Vehicle Description

                                    PICTURES WILL BE UP BY APR 12 NIGHT 

 

Proud Ontario Ownership Since Aug 2013, No Damage Or Accidents Reported According To Car Fax History Report ( Verified ), Local New Car Store Trade.

Crew Cab 4WD V8 - 4,8 Litre Engine Low Kms Sweet Well Optioned Truck Including Value And Price.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

