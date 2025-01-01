Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 16px;>***TRADE IN SPECIAL!!*** * $$YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE$$$</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Make: Dodge </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>MODEL: Charger </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Year: 2013</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Km: 199,736</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Price: 5,880$</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Sport empire cars</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Offering a great deal on a local trade in vehicle, up for sale is a 2013 dodge charger with 199,736 kms. For only $5,880+ hst and licensing.  Runs and drives great! The vehicle is being sold AS IS. You certify you save!! </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Omvic as is disclosure </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense</span></div>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

647-979-3892

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,736KM
VIN 2C3CDXAG7DH619710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

