2013 Dodge Charger SOLD AS IS We Approve All Credit. *Previous P

2013 Dodge Charger SOLD AS IS We Approve All Credit. *Previous P

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9539263

9539263 Stock #: T923

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 269,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.