2013 Dodge Dart

120,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

LIMITED, NAVIGATION, REAR CAM,LEATHER, CERTIFIED,

LIMITED, NAVIGATION, REAR CAM,LEATHER, CERTIFIED,

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

905-208-5000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6200964
  • VIN: 1C3CDFCH3DD224582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 DODGE DART LIMITED, COMES WITH FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 

EQUIPPED WITH, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER, PUSH START, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, AUXILIARY, CD PLAYER, AM/FM RADIO, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED OPTIONS. 

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE. 

THIS VEHICLE CAN VIEWED AND TEST DRIVE WITH APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION AND OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

