905-208-5000
1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 DODGE DART LIMITED, COMES WITH FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE.
EQUIPPED WITH, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER, PUSH START, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, AUXILIARY, CD PLAYER, AM/FM RADIO, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED OPTIONS.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
THIS VEHICLE CAN VIEWED AND TEST DRIVE WITH APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION AND OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
