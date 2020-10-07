Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

199,767 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-272-3444

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Power sliding & left up gate Alloy wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Power sliding & left up gate Alloy wheels

Location

Ontario Auto Group

86 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W4

905-272-3444

  1. 6165321
  2. 6165321
  3. 6165321
  4. 6165321
  5. 6165321
  6. 6165321
  7. 6165321
  8. 6165321
  9. 6165321
  10. 6165321
  11. 6165321
  12. 6165321
  13. 6165321
  14. 6165321
  15. 6165321
  16. 6165321
  17. 6165321
  18. 6165321
  19. 6165321
  20. 6165321
  21. 6165321
  22. 6165321
  23. 6165321
  24. 6165321
  25. 6165321
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

199,767KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6165321
  • Stock #: C1508
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR608511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C1508
  • Mileage 199,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario vehicle Carfax available 


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Wood Trim Interior
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Power Sliding Door
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Auto Group

2012 Toyota Tacoma P...
 157,175 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-250 Supe...
 253,361 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 199,767 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

86 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W4

Call Dealer

905-272-XXXX

(click to show)

905-272-3444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory