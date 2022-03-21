Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8917045
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0DR592817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

This Dodge Grand Caravan comes with complete inspection, Certification and Carfax report. Equipped with Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Back STO N Go Seating, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control.

COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

