$12,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8917045
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0DR592817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
This Dodge Grand Caravan comes with complete inspection, Certification and Carfax report. Equipped with Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Back STO N Go Seating, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control.
COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.