<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.ALLOY WHEELS,KEYLESS ENTRY, power seats, HEATED SEATS, TOW SETS OF KEYS,BACKUP sensor,PUSH START,7 SEATER BEST FOR FAMILY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 Dodge Journey

170,000 KM

$4,980

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

R/T 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

12020479

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
170,000KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG7DT649929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3C4PDCCG7DT649929
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-354-5500

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Dodge Journey