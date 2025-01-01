Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 Dodge Journey

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Journey

Front-wheel Drive 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12516709

2013 Dodge Journey

Front-wheel Drive 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12516709
  2. 12516709
  3. 12516709
  4. 12516709
  5. 12516709
  6. 12516709
  7. 12516709
  8. 12516709
  9. 12516709
  10. 12516709
  11. 12516709
  12. 12516709
  13. 12516709
  14. 12516709
  15. 12516709
  16. 12516709
  17. 12516709
  18. 12516709
  19. 12516709
  20. 12516709
Contact Seller

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,000KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB1DT721439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3C4PDCAB1DT721439
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2011 GMC Terrain SLE-1 All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-1 All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 190,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Patriot Latitude X 4dr 4x4 CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Jeep Patriot Latitude X 4dr 4x4 CVT 223,000 KM $3,720 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT All-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT All-wheel Drive Automatic 197,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Dodge Journey