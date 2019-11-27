2013 Dodge Journey

- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Anti-Theft System
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
-
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.