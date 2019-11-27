2013 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.