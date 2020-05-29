2013 Dodge Journey

Menu
$9,996

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Crew

Crew

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

$9,996

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,556KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5195579
  • Stock #: N200598A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCGXDT642683
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CREW PKG, 7/PASSENGER, 3.6L, AUTO, DVD. RV CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, P/GLASS ROOF, ALLOYS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START,PARK ASSIST, FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, F+R HEAT / AIR, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, REMOTE START, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, DON'T MISS OUT !!!

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Ada...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

