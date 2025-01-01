$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ducati 848evo Corse
Special Edition
2013 Ducati 848evo Corse
Special Edition
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 1,550 KM
Vehicle Description
848EVO Corse Special Edition
It delivers raw performance and Italian styling in a lightweight, race-ready package. Powered by an 849cc Testastretta Evoluzione L-twin engine paired with a 6-speed close-ratio gearbox and equipped with the Ducati Quick Shift system (DQS), this bike offers crisp acceleration and smooth gear transitions. Brembo brakes ensure superior stopping power, while the Ohlins rear suspension and Marchesini forged wheels enhance handling and stability at high speeds.
Upgrades:
Brembo Brakes
Ducati Performance Seat
Ducati Performance Tank Pads
Ducati Quick Shift System (DQS)
Marchesini Forged Wheels
MRA Windshield
Ohlins Rear Suspension
Rear Seat Cowl
Rizoma Bar Ends
Rizoma Fluid Reservoir
Rizoma Foot Pegs (front & rear)
Rizoma Handle Grips
Rizoma Levers
Rizoma Rear Fender Eliminator
Rizoma Side Mirrors
Termignoni Exhaust
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
Email B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-902-5177