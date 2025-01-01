Menu
848EVO Corse Special Edition

It delivers raw performance and Italian styling in a lightweight, race-ready package. Powered by an 849cc Testastretta Evoluzione L-twin engine paired with a 6-speed close-ratio gearbox and equipped with the Ducati Quick Shift system (DQS), this bike offers crisp acceleration and smooth gear transitions. Brembo brakes ensure superior stopping power, while the Ohlins rear suspension and Marchesini forged wheels enhance handling and stability at high speeds.

Upgrades:

         Brembo Brakes
         Ducati Performance Seat
         Ducati Performance Tank Pads
         Ducati Quick Shift System (DQS)
         Marchesini Forged Wheels
         MRA Windshield
         Ohlins Rear Suspension
         Rear Seat Cowl
         Rizoma Bar Ends
         Rizoma Fluid Reservoir
         Rizoma Foot Pegs (front & rear)
         Rizoma Handle Grips
         Rizoma Levers
         Rizoma Rear Fender Eliminator
         Rizoma Side Mirrors
         Termignoni Exhaust

HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2013 Ducati 848evo Corse

1,550 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ducati 848evo Corse

Special Edition

12772565

2013 Ducati 848evo Corse

Special Edition

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,550KM
VIN ZDM1XBMV0DB023617

  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 1,550 KM

848EVO Corse Special Edition 


It delivers raw performance and Italian styling in a lightweight, race-ready package. Powered by an 849cc Testastretta Evoluzione L-twin engine paired with a 6-speed close-ratio gearbox and equipped with the Ducati Quick Shift system (DQS), this bike offers crisp acceleration and smooth gear transitions. Brembo brakes ensure superior stopping power, while the Ohlins rear suspension and Marchesini forged wheels enhance handling and stability at high speeds.



Upgrades:



         Brembo Brakes




         Ducati Performance Seat




         Ducati Performance Tank Pads




         Ducati Quick Shift System (DQS)




         Marchesini Forged Wheels




         MRA Windshield




         Ohlins Rear Suspension




         Rear Seat Cowl




         Rizoma Bar Ends




         Rizoma Fluid Reservoir




         Rizoma Foot Pegs (front & rear)




         Rizoma Handle Grips




         Rizoma Levers




         Rizoma Rear Fender Eliminator




         Rizoma Side Mirrors




         Termignoni Exhaust





HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
