2013 Ford Econoline

210,171 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

E-250

Location

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

210,171KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9152665
  • Stock #: 2209
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EWXDDA32596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 210,171 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

 

All vehicles are sold safety inspected with car proof report and a 'thank you'.

 

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wheel Covers

