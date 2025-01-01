Menu
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 Ford Edge

220,000 KM

Details

$4,980

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

12109067

2013 Ford Edge

SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,000KM
VIN 2FMDK3GC7DBB91901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2FMDK3GC7DBB91901
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-354-5500

$4,980

+ taxes & licensing

