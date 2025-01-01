Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 Ford Edge

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Edge

SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
12567557

2013 Ford Edge

SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12567557
  2. 12567557
  3. 12567557
  4. 12567557
  5. 12567557
  6. 12567557
  7. 12567557
  8. 12567557
  9. 12567557
  10. 12567557
  11. 12567557
  12. 12567557
  13. 12567557
  14. 12567557
  15. 12567557
  16. 12567557
  17. 12567557
  18. 12567557
  19. 12567557
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,000KM
VIN 2FMDK3GC7DBA38189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Other
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2FMDK3GC7DBA38189
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan 4dr Sedan V6 *Ltd Avail* for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan 4dr Sedan V6 *Ltd Avail* 217,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT 190,000 KM $4,820 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Soul Base 4dr Hatchback Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Kia Soul Base 4dr Hatchback Automatic 156,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Ford Edge