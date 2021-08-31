Menu
2013 Ford Edge

276,064 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Limited

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

276,064KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7911039
  • Stock #: 2106
  • VIN: 2FMDK3KC7DBA87755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 276,064 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Amanda: 647-858-6288

Peter: 416-705-5866

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

