2013 Ford Escape

$10,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 1 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10274046

10274046 Stock #: 12506FA

12506FA VIN: 1FMCU9G92DUB18362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12506FA

Mileage 142,125 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.