2013 Ford Escape

142,125 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE Heated Seats Bluetooth Keyless Entry

2013 Ford Escape

SE Heated Seats Bluetooth Keyless Entry

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10274046
  • Stock #: 12506FA
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G92DUB18362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12506FA
  • Mileage 142,125 KM

Vehicle Description

In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2013 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 142,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

air

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

AM / FM / CD Player

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

