$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2013 Ford Escape
SE Heated Seats Bluetooth Keyless Entry
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
142,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10274046
- Stock #: 12506FA
- VIN: 1FMCU9G92DUB18362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,125 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 142,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
AM / FM / CD Player
