BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

2013 Ford Escape

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,720

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

S 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

2013 Ford Escape

S 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$5,720

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,000KM
VIN 1FMCU0F74DUC49563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Air Conditioning

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
