2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,697KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4835832
  • Stock #: J186254A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0DUD27162
Exterior Colour
Sterling Grey Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

SE PACKAGE, 4WD, AUTO, 1.6L EcoBoost, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, DON'T MISS OUT !!!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

