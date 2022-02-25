Menu
2013 Ford Escape

130,657 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

130,657KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8432373
  • Stock #: F222919A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX7DUD20334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,657 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD 4dr SE

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

